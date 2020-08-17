MANDATORY "quarantine camps" were just rolled out in New Zealand, a globalist testing ground for the mass extermination of humanity

the coronavirus pandemic is being weaponized by globalist-minded bureaucrats to enslave the masses in preparation for a global vaccine depopulation initiative. "Dr Askley Bloomfield says the mandatory quarantine will apply to both new cases and, if necessary, close family members who might be at risk," if you refuse to be tested, you will be indefinitely imprisoned and never allowed to leave the quarantine camp: We are quarantining everyone. Now we are also mandating testing. That makes us the most stringent in the world. There are countries that are requiring self-isolation; we’re taking it a bit further. If anyone moves into a common area or is getting some fresh air, which is all monitored no one can do that on their own. They can only leave or be in a space to get a little bit of fresh air if they are supervised, because of course it’s a quarantine facility. We have put in millions of dollars into supporting that to happen. I have a number of questions about people refusing – what do we do if someone refuses to be tested. Well they can’t now. If someone refuses in our facilities to be tested, they have to keep staying. So they won’t be allowed to leave after 14 days. They have to stay on for another 14 days. Behold the face of an evil tyrant who imprisons people over fake COVID-19 tests: "Quarantine camps" are actually death camps in the making Six months ago, nobody living in the USA, Canada, Australia or New Zealand could have imagined mandatory, authoritarian quarantine camps where prisoners aren't allowed to leave unless they submit to mandatory testing via fake (rigged) COVID-19 testing kits that produce nearly all false positives. Yet today, this has become reality in New Zealand, just as we long warned would happen. Now, the next step is the gentle art of turning these "quarantine camps" into death camps. That's what's slated for humanity next, and New Zealand is the testing ground to determine if anyone will resist the global death camps that will run extermination ovens 24/7 to eliminate as many human beings as possible. As part of this genocide against humanity, various governments and universities are already turning people against each other by offering rewards for those who turn in "anti-maskers." Soon, those programs will be enhanced to catch "anti-vaxxers," who will of course be arrested, thrown in FEMA camps and systematically executed. All the executions will be counted as "COVID-19 deaths" in order to keep the scamdemic momentum going, pretending like all the dead bodies are people who died from the coronavirus. (When you see many of the bodies with their heads missing, you'll know it isn't covid.) If humanity does not rise up soon, billions will be exterminated I called for ending the initial lockdowns after just one month, which was mid-April, 2020. And while I continue to support voluntary wearing of masks, I strongly oppose mask mandates and vaccine mandates. Yet now, we've seen genocidal governments engage in all the following activities in order to try to worsen the pandemic: They've put non-infected people in the same hospital rooms (or nursing homes) as sick people, deliberately causing cross-infections and deaths (which is only possible, by the way, if the virus is real, so those who claim there isn't a virus aren't well informed).

They've killed tens of thousands of people in America alone with ventilators that don't even treat the underlying problem.

They've actively faked testing data to deliberately over-state the number of infections that were detected.

They've now classified asymptomatic infections as "cases" and spread irrational alarm over mere "infections" even when those people aren't actually sick.

They've gone to extraordinary lengths to censor and hide the truths about treatments that actually work, such as hydroxychloroquine, and they've criminalized people who were offering chlorine dioxide as experimental substances worthy of further research.

They've used the fake plandemic to push for unlimited cheat-by-mail schemes in the hope that they can steal the 2020 elections through mail-based ballot harvesting fraud. Despite these heinous crimes against humanity, the fast majority of human beings have utterly failed to rise up against the globalist criminals who are carrying out their plans to mass exterminate most the human race. Like sheep to the slaughter, most human beings censor themselves and say nothing as their entire future is being demolished right in front of them. If humanity fails to rise up soon, this will be the end of the world as we know it. Global economies are being deliberately wrecked beyond the point of no return, and the world's people are about to reach a psychological breaking point beyond which only lies madness and despair. Humanity must either rise up now or surrender to mass global euthanasia via vaccines and engineered famine, for that's exactly what the globalists have in mind for us all. 